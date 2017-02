Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft was interviewed on Fox Business News to offer his views on President Donald Trump’s draft of a new executive order banning travel. See it here. The host – after initially introducing Ashcroft as secretary of state – seems to get confused by the end of the interview. He asks Ashcroft how other state AGs feel about the issue and then actually refers to Ashcroft as “attorney general of the great state of Missouri.”

Originally in February 22 MOScout.