AG Line of Succession

President Donald Trump’s February 9 executive order puts Western Missouri’s US Attorney in line of succession as attorney general… See it here.

Section 1. Order of Succession. Subject to the provisions of section 2 of this order, the following officers, in the order listed, shall act as and perform the functions and duties of the office of Attorney General during any period in which the Attorney General, the Deputy Attorney General, the Associate Attorney General, and any officers designated by the Attorney General pursuant to 28 U.S.C. 508 to act as Attorney General, have died, resigned, or otherwise become unable to perform the functions and duties of the office of Attorney General, until such time as at least one of the officers mentioned above is able to perform the functions and duties of that office:

(a) United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia;

(b) United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois; and

(c) United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri.

Originally in February 15 MOScout.