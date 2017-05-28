Login | Subscribe

Angry Avery?

Former Rep. Jim Avery writes on Facebook about mulling a primary challenge to Sen. Andrew Koenig

I don’t want to get involved in politics but I am seriously considering running for office to go back to Jefferson City since the current people love passing more and more laws that hurt me and my family. I thought as conservatives we liked less government not more, guess I was wrong. To top it off my current elected official who I would run against keeps voting against lawyers and I am sure he will vote against teachers too. Robin is just about mad enough that she will support me running. Decisions, decisions. And for the record I love my State Rep, I don’t worry about his voting.

 

