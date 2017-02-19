Ashcroft’s Voter ID Power Move

There’s a divided opinion about Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s public pouting that the governor didn’t put enough money in the budget for him to implement Voter ID.

Some think it was amateur hour. They say that Ashcroft will be “the first witness” called to the stand when there’s a constitutional challenge, and they will point to his public comments as proof that the implementation has not been equitable.

Other think this is exactly why Ashcroft made the public statement and why it was a brilliant power move. His budget demands are now absolutely necessary.

Either way the governor’s office is probably not thrilled with Ashcroft…

Originally in February 16 MOScout.