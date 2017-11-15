Barnes: No Endorsement

On Facebook Rep. Jay Barnes: To be clear and public: I have not and have no intention of endorsing anyone in any legislative election in 2018. Voters can and should decide things for themselves… I will, of course, have private opinions, but I’m not going to publicly opine on candidates – and my silence should not be seen as a “dis-endorsement” either. I’d prefer to use the last 14 months of my service to focus on ideas and policy – not politics.

Originally in November 8 MOScout.