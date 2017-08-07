Bearden Contra PDMP

Carl Bearden’s United for Missouri filed a lawsuit against St. Charles County’s prescription drug monitoring program in the 11th Circuit Court. See the suit here.

Press release : “The fourth amendment to the United States Constitution guarantees and preserves our right to be free from unreasonable searches and seizures” said Bearden. “Our state constitution and state statutes also provide for and are intended to protect individuals from these same attacks on our individual freedoms.”

Bearden added, “The system established by the St Charles County Narcotics Control Act presents the opportunity and possibility that persons may access and/or disclose personal prescription drug record information in the monitoring program without a warrant….”

Originally in August 4 MOScout.