Bechtold Again?

Josiah Bechtold has converted his previous state senate fundraising page to run for state representative. See it here. Because Bechtold is not a household name, a little refresher…. Bechtold ran as a Democrat against Sen. Ryan Silvey (Senate 17) last year losing by 20+ points in what should be a swing district.

Bechtold now appears to be prepping (he has no campaign committee established yet) a run for House 15 (currently held by Democratic Rep. Jon Carpenter) as a Republican.

Go figure…

Originally in July 26 MOScout.