Berry to CCECD

Kansas City Business Journal reports “Rep. T.J. Berry was named incoming executive director of the Clay County Economic Development Council. Berry, a Republican from Kearney, will work with longtime Executive Director Jim Hampton through May and go full time when the General Assembly’s 2018 session comes to a close, according to a release. Berry serves on the House Economic Development Committee and is chairman of the Special Committee on Innovation and Technology. He was a sponsor of legislation earlier this year that authorized the issuance of state bonds to cover half the cost of a new conservatory for the University of Missouri-Kansas City. That bill was vetoed by Gov. Eric Greitens…”

Since No One Asked Me, I’ll Tell You

If I could have a single “ethic reform” implemented in Missouri… it would be that any job offer or conversation about future job prospects, be publicly reportable.

I don’t know of anyone ever changing a policy position or doing anything for a job, but it just seems like a common sense. Sitting legislators applying for, interviewing, feeling out, whatever, employment possibilities is ripe territory for conflicts of interest. Not saying they can’t do it, but it should be disclosed to the public.

Originally in November 7 MOScout.