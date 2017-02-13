Login | Subscribe

Bond House for Sale

14 Jefferson Rd in Mexico Missouri is for sale.  The asking price is $650,000.  See it here.

From the description: This is the home of former US Senator and former MO Governor Christopher Bond and wife Linda. The 2 story Colonial brick home sites on approx 12 acres in the Green Estate. This elegant home has large formal rooms on the first floor and 6 bedrooms and 6 baths on the 2nd floor. It has a full unfinished basement, a walk-up attic and attached 3 car garage.

 

Originally in February 10 MOScout.

