Ron Calzone has filed a lawsuit to overturn last session SB638. It’s unclear which provision of the bill he finds offensive, but his suit is claiming a Hammerschimdt violation of containing more than a single subject. SB638 had a wide-range of educational provisions in it, including mandating the recitation of the pledge of allegiance, mandating CPR training for students as well as the Missouri Civic Initiative.

Originally in May 12 MOScout.