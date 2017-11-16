Chamber Warns of “Slack Fill Cases”

Missouri Chamber’s new general counsel says “slack fill” cases are on the rise. See it here.

Pull Quote : Think of the bag of potato chips in your house or a box of candy you purchase at the movies. The “slack-fill” is the empty space or air that is included in the carton for spatial or packaging purposes. While a slack-fill lawsuit can take a variety of forms, for the most part a hungry trial attorney will seek out a consumer who purchased a food item in some type of bag or carton packaging. The lawyer advertises and gathers additional clients who purchased the same food item. That lawyer then files a lawsuit seeking class-action certification alleging that the packaging of a particular food item did not contain enough actual food inside and all of these consumers were somehow damaged by the extra space in the container…

Originally in October 30 MOScout.