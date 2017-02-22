Courts Looking to Modernize Their Technology

Two recent request for bids show that the state’s court systems are seeking to modernizing their technology.

St. Louis

“The City and Municipal Court seeks to re-imagine how it provides digital services to citizens, including streamlining the way an individual transacts with Municipal Court. Proposals shall outline their approach to online and mobile transactions, including how their solution simplifies the process of paying for a municipal citation and shall highlight any additional unique capabilities of their solution which can help drive outcomes important to the court, i.e., increasing timely payments, decreasing failure to appears, etc…” See it here.

Springfield

“The City of Springfield Municipal Court currently maintains the official court record in paper format. The court utilizes an in house case management system (CMS) based on an IBM AS400 system currently storing 1.4 million citation records. The municipal court staff consists of 25 staff members of judges, bailiffs, clerks, court administrator, IT manager, accounting manager, and probation officers. The City of Springfield prosecutor officer is a division of the City Law Department and supports a staff of nine attorneys, paralegals and support staff. The municipal court receives prosecutor filed citations that can range from 30,000–70,000 per year… The City of Springfield Municipal Court proposes to invest in an electronic case management system provided by a vendor from the approved records committee list…” See it here.

