Deer Fight Follow-Up

In the new committees there’s Hunters For Fair Chase which appears to be the campaign vehicle for the IPs I wrote about yesterday which would amend the constitution to give the Conservation Commission primary authority over regulating “big game” species including deer.

From a building denizen … So conservation has so much money from tax dollars that when they get taken to court and lose, keep appealing and now want people to vote. What about animals inside a pen with feed, water and vet care provided are NOT wild do they not understand….

Originally in December 7 MOScout.