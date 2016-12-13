Deer Fight Follow-Up
In the new committees there’s Hunters For Fair Chase which appears to be the campaign vehicle for the IPs I wrote about yesterday which would amend the constitution to give the Conservation Commission primary authority over regulating “big game” species including deer.
From a building denizen… So conservation has so much money from tax dollars that when they get taken to court and lose, keep appealing and now want people to vote. What about animals inside a pen with feed, water and vet care provided are NOT wild do they not understand….
Originally in December 7 MOScout.