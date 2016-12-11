Deer Fight To Go To The Voters?

Marc Ellinger filed five very similar initiative petitions (see one of them here) which would amend the Missouri Constitution to give the Missouri Conservation Commission “primary authority over the regulation of privately-owned big game species…” And big game species is defined to include “all cervids.”

You might remember this controversy from sessions past. Catch up on it by reading through the Deer Association’s news here. Ultimately the issue landed in courts, and this constitutional amendment appears to be written to be the final word on the matter.

Originally in December 6 MOScout.