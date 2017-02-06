Delaying the Inevitable?

SB 19, the right to work bill, contains a provision grandfathering in existing contracts between employers and unions. “This section shall not apply… to any agreement between an employer and a labor organization entered into before the effective date of this section but shall apply to any such agreement upon its renewal, extension, amendment, or modification in any respect after the effective date of this section.”

Seeing the bill’s passage as inevitable, some unions are re-opening negotiations with the intentions of extending their contracts farther into the future to delay the bill’s impact.

Originally in February 1 MOScout.