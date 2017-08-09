DESE Issues RFI for Adult High Schools

With the governor’s signing of HB93, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is starting the process to create adult high schools. Yesterday it issued an RFI (request for information).

From the RFI : [T]he Division of Purchasing and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education are in the process of preparing a Request for Proposal related to the Adult High Schools and are requesting your assistance in this endeavor. The purpose of this Request for Information is to allow the opportunity for qualified vendors to provide us with ideas, suggestions, and other information related to the attached information and questions on the Adult High Schools. Your input would be greatly appreciated…

These High Schools will provide services including industry certifications and job placement services to adults 21 years of age or older who’s educational and training opportunities have been limited by educational disadvantages, disabilities, homelessness, criminal history, or similar circumstances.

Any vendor is encourage to provide feedback on the following questions: Recommend a fee structure for the adult high schools. The vendor may recommend the classes that an individual attending the adult high school may be have to take to achieve a diploma in accordance with the Missouri Graduation Requirements. The vendor should identify if fees would be different by geographic location, grade level, online vs. in person vs. self-guided… Provide any other recommendations you may have regarding the RFP for adult high schools. Such recommendations should include an explanation as to WHY such suggestions would be beneficial to the State to take into consideration, and how the suggestion aligns with HB 93.