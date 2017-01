Another Missourian is heading to the Trump White House. John DeStefano will become the director of presidential personnel. He’s a native of Kansas City and graduate of SLU. His father ran for the state senate against Rob Schaff in 2010, and his sister, Melissa, staffed Scott Rupp in the Senate, and is now married to Centene lobbyist Shawn Furey.

Originally in January 6 MOScout.