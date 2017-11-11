Dinkins Echoes Cierpiot

Those opening their Potosi Independent Journal read House 144 special election Republican nominee Chris Dinkins echoed Rep. Mike Cierpiot’s line about the “St. Louis riots.” It appears this is becoming standard GOP rhetoric in out-state Missouri. She’s quoted in the IJ “The riots in St. Louis have been a national embarrassment. I will always have the backs of the men and women who put their lives on the line every day to protect our families.”

Originally in November 6 MOScout.