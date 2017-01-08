Dugger to Burton-Liese

The press release: Burton-Liese Government Relations is happy to announce the addition of former State Representative Tony Dugger to our team. Tony represented Wright County and parts of Webster County from 2009 to 2016. While serving in the Missouri House he was chair of the Banking Committee for 2 years and then was chair of the Select Committee on Financial Institutions and Taxation. Before being state representative Tony was elected Wright county clerk in 1994 and served in that position for 14 years. Prior to that time, he served as the Wright county presiding commissioner from 1991 – 1994. Tony is a member of Union Grove Freewill Baptist Church, the Farm Bureau and the National Wild Turkey Federation. Additionally, he served on the boards of Wri-Tex 911, Ozark Action, Southwest Solid Waste and Hartville Food Pantry. An alumnus of Mountain Grove High School, Tony attended Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri where he earned a bachelors degree in Business Administration.

He lives in Hartville, Missouri and owns and operates a 215-acre beef cow operation. Burton-Liese is honored and proud to have Tony Dugger be a part of our team. We are looking forward to another successful year with Tony as a part of Burton-Liese.

Originally in January 4 MOScout.