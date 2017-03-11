Energy Poll

The survey was conducted by Remington Research Group, March 3 through March 4, 2017 with 819 likely voters, weighted to match expected turnout demographics for the 2018 General Election. Margin of Error is +/-3.51%.

Toplines

Do you favor or oppose legislation that accelerates energy companies’ investment in smart grid technology, which prevents power outages and restores power more quickly when they do occur?

Favor: 65%

Oppose: 17%

Unsure: 18%

Do you favor or oppose legislation that accelerates energy companies’ investment in cyber and physical security that protects the electric grid and customer data from cyberattacks and hackers?

Favor: 72%

Oppose: 15%

Unsure: 13%

Do you favor or oppose legislation that encourages energy companies to invest in cleaner and more renewable types of power, especially home-grown biomass; a fuel source which can boost the economy in rural Missouri?

Favor: 58%

Oppose: 20%

Unsure: 22%

Do you favor or oppose a minor adjustment to Missouri’s utility laws if such a change included a cap that would limit any additional costs to about $1 per month for a typical residential customer but would also provide more than $2 in savings and benefits for every dollar invested?

Favor: 58%

Oppose: 17%

Unsure: 24%

Missouri’s electric costs are rising four times faster than the national average due to laws put in place in 1913. 46 other states have updated laws to make energy costs more stable and predictable. Do you favor or oppose a small adjustment to Missouri’s utility laws to allow more stable and predictable energy costs?

Favor: 63%

Oppose: 16%

Unsure: 21%

