Follow Up on House 60

Follow-Up on Beetem for House 60

In addition to Beetem, two other candidates are running: David Griffith, the executive director of the American Red Cross of Central and Northern Missouri, and Pat Rowe Kerr, who made headlines for her sexual discrimination lawsuit under the Nixon administration.

Beetem is the only candidate who has started a committee so far.

One observer wonders if Beetem’s husband, Judge Jon Beetem, would have to recuse himself from any judicial proceedings involving the legislature if his wife wins the House seat…

