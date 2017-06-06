Greitens’ Bill Review

With special session behind them, and the next one still ahead, its crunch time for the governor’s office to review the bills that Greitens must either sign or veto.

Word is that it’s the Legislative Director Jeanne Neustadt and Todd Scott, Senior Legislative and Policy Advisor, are heading up the review process.

KC Star’s Jason Hancock notes that “only 75 bills [passed] this year — a little more than half of the number approved last year and the fewest since 2000.” So it should be an easier task for the new governor.

Originally in May 31 MOScout.