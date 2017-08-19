Hawley Joins Amicus Brief Defending 10 Commandments Display

Attorney General Josh Hawley has joined an amicus brief filed by the Texas attorney general supporting a New Mexico city’s right to display the Ten Commandments.

“Leading a 23-state coalition, Attorney General Ken Paxton today filed an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in support of Bloomfield, New Mexico’s Ten Commandments monument on its city hall lawn. In February, a divided 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to reconsider a three-judge panel’s decision upholding a district court’s order to remove the monument…”

See the brief here.

Originally in August 11 MOScout.