Help Wanted

Missouri Lottery seeks New Business Development Manager

“Starting Salary Range: $55,000 – $65,000 annually… Responsibilities: The Business Development Manager identifies potential new business opportunities and cultivates effective relationships with new lottery retail outlets (traditional and non-traditional) in order to promote the sale of Missouri Lottery products….” See it here.

Missouri Lottery seeks Director of Legal Services

“Perform a wide variety of professional administrative work, including acting as liaison to state agencies and, as needed or directed, to the Legislature, and serve as special projects manager, and perform related work as required. Prepare/review contracts with vendors/agencies working for the Missouri Lottery. Prepare correspondence relating to a variety of issues, including, but not limited to, the preparation of opinions, legislative reports, briefs, other legal documents…”

See it here.

Jefferson County Government seeks County Counselor . “This position is appointed by the County Executive with advice and consent of the County Council…. $70,000 to $95,000…”

See it here.

Originally in December 5 MOScout.