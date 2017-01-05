Help Wanted

The Kansas City Star Media Company seeks Lead Political Reporter. “This reporter will cover local, state and national political issues, including the behind-the-scenes deal-making that leads to policy, the human impact of legislation, and the elections that shape our priorities. This reporter will work out of Kansas City but maintain a consistent presence in Topeka and Jefferson City. In addition, he or she must build and continually nurture good sourcing in and around our states’ delegations in Washington as well as Kansas City area politicos in key national positions. The successful candidate will be adept at reporting on all platforms, offering timely coverage of news as it happens but also taking a step back to give perspective and analysis on the biggest issues. This reporter must be a proven team player…”

See the ad here.