Help Wanted

Emerson seeks Manager, Government Relations. “The Manager, Government Relations manages Emerson’s PAC and helps advance Emerson’s interests in Washington DC. The Manager, Government Relations will support lobbying activities by participating in trade association and industry group briefings, relationship building, and direct issue advocacy as well as developing and implementing PAC solicitations, coordinating with outside vendor to ensure compliance with all reporting deadlines, vetting of all questions concerning corporate political giving, and making PAC presentations to division management groups at major Emerson plant locations…”

Originally in January 9 MOScout.