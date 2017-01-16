Help Wanted

Login | Subscribe

Spectrum seeks Senior Director, Regional Government Relations.  “The Senior Director of Government Affairs is responsible for developing, coordinating and implementing government affairs strategies and activities that advance the company’s interests in the Colorado/Missouri Region states, primarily at the state and local level. The job includes significant management experience; the candidate for Senior Director will oversee multiple employees across multiple jurisdictions and will have a senior level management role reporting to the Regional Vice President for State Government Affairs in the Midwest Region.”  See it here.

 

About MOScout

Missouri Scout is a private news service covering state politics. Subscribers receive Daily Updates every morning full of rumors, gossip, insights and analysis. Lobbyists, donors, activists and elected officials all start their day with MOScout.

