Help Wanted

Spectrum seeks Senior Director, Regional Government Relations. “The Senior Director of Government Affairs is responsible for developing, coordinating and implementing government affairs strategies and activities that advance the company’s interests in the Colorado/Missouri Region states, primarily at the state and local level. The job includes significant management experience; the candidate for Senior Director will oversee multiple employees across multiple jurisdictions and will have a senior level management role reporting to the Regional Vice President for State Government Affairs in the Midwest Region.” See it here.

Originally in January 11 MOScout.