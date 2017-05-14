Help Wanted

The Nature Conservancy seeks External Affairs Manager. “The External Affairs Manager develops strategic partnerships with relevant agencies, conservation organizations, and industry to advance TNC’s conservation agenda. S/he serves as a point of contact to inform Conservancy partners and elected and appointed officials of Conservancy policies and positions. In conjunction with staff and trustees, s/he will develop and implement a legislative strategy for Missouri General Assembly members to position TNC as a conservation resource and leader. S/he will educate the board of trustees and staff members regarding proposed and current policies and practices that may affect TNC’s conservation priorities. The External Affairs Manager will work with trustees and TNC’s lobbyist to inform and advocate positions on legislation or state issues as they affect the Conservancy’s work. S/he may organize grass roots efforts to mobilize constituents on TNC legislative/business priorities…” See the ad here.

Originally in May 5 MOScout.