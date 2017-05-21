Help Wanted

Planned Parenthood Advocates in Missouri (PPMO) seeks Missouri Manager of Public Policy and Organizing. “The Missouri Manager of Public Policy and Organizing is responsible for assisting in the development and implementation of the statewide public affairs plans and goals, and serves as the lobbyist representing PPMO to Missouri’s governmental entities. The Manager builds and solidifies relationships with pro-reproductive health legislators in the Capitol and works with state agencies to ensure the protection of Planned Parenthood’s interests. In addition, the Manager provides strategic planning and resource development assistance to PPMO and is responsible for building political and grasstops relationships throughout the state with a focus on the Columbia and the Mid-MO region…” See the ad here.

Originally May 15 MOScout.