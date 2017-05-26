Help Wanted

Capital Enhancement seeks Fundraising Account Manager. “Capital Enhancement, Inc. is a Republican political fundraising firm that partners with campaigns to elect Republican candidates and retain Republican elected officials. We work directly with candidates and in conjunction with campaign managers and political consultants in the national arena, at the state level as well as local office holders.

We are looking for energetic and passionate individuals who want to engage in Republican races for national and state elected offices and have firsthand interactions with Republican candidates and donors. Capital Enhancement, Inc. represents some of the largest campaigns in the state of Missouri as well as national profile races. If you want to learn about state and national politics from the ground up, this is the opportunity for you!..” See it here.