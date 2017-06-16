Help Wanted

Arthritis Foundation seeks State Director, Advocacy and Access. “The State Director, Advocacy and Access accounts for planning, implementation, and outcomes of programs for advocacy and health policy nationally. This position provides leadership and oversight to ensure targeted outreach to grassroots advocates, Arthritis Ambassadors with state government health agencies, elected officials and regional coalitions throughout the designated geography. State Legislation and Policy: Works with volunteers, advocates and members of the field based team to achieve national health policy and advocacy goals as set by The Arthritis Foundation. Builds coalitions with state based organizations to advance the Foundations’ advocacy goals….” See it here.

Originally in June 12 MOScout.