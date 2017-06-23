Help Wanted

The Missouri Department of Agriculture seeks Executive Director for the Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority. “The employee in this position is responsible for directing or assisting in the overall planning, design, direction, implementation, and coordination of financial assistance programs affecting agricultural producers and agri-business industries in the state…. The employee in this position will serve as a spokesperson for MASBDA with the public, agriculture industry and government. Work involves attending agriculture functions throughout the year to promote the MASBDA programs, communicating with legislative liaisons and elected officials and testifying on legislative issues at the Capitol.… STARTING ANNUAL SALARY: $75,000…” See it here.

Originally in June 23 MOScout.