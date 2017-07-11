Help Wanted

Department of Elementary and Secondary Education seeks Senior Policy Advisor – Governmental Affairs. “Serves as primary legislative policy advisor for the Department; Formulates and coordinates legislative strategies and advises the State Board of Education, Commissioner of Education and executive staff on legislative and budget proposals affecting the Department; Assists with policy development/analysis and legislative review functions for the Department; Supervises and coordinates activities of the Department’s legislative team; Coordinates and prepares required statutory reports and other communications to legislators and their staff; Works with the Department’s General Counsel, and House of Representatives and Senate research staff in drafting legislation…. Salary Range: $59,688…” See it here.