Help Wanted

Paraquad seeks Director of Public Policy and Advocacy. “The Director of Public Policy and Advocacy is a member of the leadership team responsible for directing and guiding Paraquad’s policy and advocacy agenda… Maintain ultimate responsibility for developing, implementing and evaluating Paraquad’s policy and advocacy strategies; Manage department budgets, grants and expenditures; Coordinate with the public policy staff to provide expert testimony and advocate for local, state and federal governments to enact disability rights policies as needed…”

See it here.