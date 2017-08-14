Help Wanted

House seeks Drafting Services Attorney. “The Missouri House of Representatives is accepting applications for the position of Drafting Services Attorney in the House Research Division. This non-partisan professional position is responsible for drafting and analyzing legislation and other documents, preparing legal and policy research, and assisting Members of the House with lawmaking duties. This position requires strong oral and written communication skills, the ability to meet frequent deadlines, and a general knowledge of the legislative process. The successful candidate will be required to be an attorney licensed to practice in the State of Missouri. Starting salary range for this position begins at $4,093 per month…”

