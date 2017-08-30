Help Wanted

The Missouri Public Service Commission seeks Director of Legislative Affairs. “Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: representing the Commission before the legislature, industry-related organizations and other government agencies; developing and implementing strategies to accomplish the Commission’s legislative and budgetary goals; establishing and maintaining strong relationships with legislators, stakeholders, other policymakers and their staff; monitoring, analyzing and reporting on state and federal legislation affecting the Commission, Commission–regulated utilities and legislation on topics that may become issues before the Commission; coordinating and participating in testimony before legislative committees; coordinating the Commission’s response to legislative requests; and corresponding with individual legislators…. [Salary:] $50,000 – $70,000…” See it here.

Originally in August 25 MOScout.