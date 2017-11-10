Help Wanted

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis seeks Senior Government Relations Coordinator. “The Senior Government Relations Coordinator is responsible for formulating effective strategies to ensure the work of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis is represented to congressional members and staff members and is responsible for enhancing public officials’ understanding of the Federal Reserve. The Senior Government Relations Coordinator will: Facilitate effective dialogue between the St. Louis Fed, key committees and legislators throughout the Eighth District; Gather and synthesize information that can be used to respond to congressional inquiries; Keep senior management informed of legislative and policy developments that are of interest to the St. Louis Fed…” See it here.

Originally in November 1 MOScout.