Holt Retires

Former Rep., former staffer, former lobbyist Bruce Holt has retired from the building. His Facebook post… I officially retired today. I would like to thank Gregg SMITH BM/ST DC#58, Greg Raftery IUPAT Spec. Assistant to the GP, the Leadership Team of DC#58, and the Members for the privilege of representing them in the Capitol. When the below article was written by (one of the best political reporter I had ever encountered), Jeannie Seibert, everyone thought I was going to retire, little did I know Senator Scott Rupp had other plans for me, as his COS. I have been Blessed to surrounded by great friends, and the most supportive Wife and family. I owe my success to Ginger Holt, Melissa Haley and her husband Mike, Tom Holt and his wife Karen Holt. Without their patience (especially Ginger) none of my success would have been possible. They took all late nights, missed meals, interrupted, or postponed celebrations which come with the territory in stride. I look forward to spending more time with Ginger, my children, and grand daughters, Scarlett Clare, and Juju. It has been a great ride. Thank You to all of my friends, co-workers, and acquaintances in the Capitol. It was not always pleasant, or easy, but nothing worthwhile ever is.

I leave with no regrets. Thanks to all.

Originally in November 1 MOScout.