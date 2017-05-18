Login | Subscribe

House 55 Preview

Tipster: The Cass County Clerk, Mike Vinck, has started calling people telling them he is run for Rep. Rick Brattin’s seat, House 55. Brattin is Term limited. That sets up a potential primary between him and co-founder of Missouri Alliance for Freedom Ryan Johnson who has been mentioned as a possible candidate. Vinck will have to overcome some hurdles. Especially against a well-funded opponent.

Oh, and the first hit piece mailer on Vinck?  See it here.

 

