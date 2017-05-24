Hudson Announces for House 138

I ran this bit back in March. But yesterday Stone County Assessor Brad Harmon officially announced on Facebook that he would run for House 138 as a Republican. The current representative, Rep. Don Phillips is termed.

Many of you have been encouraging me to make this move, so let’s make it official. I’ve made the decision to seek the office of Missouri State Representative. I would be honored to be your conservative voice in our state capitol. Please help me spread the word!

Originally in May 17 MOScout.