Huff Leaving

Missouri Insurance Director John M. Huff says he’s outta here next week…

After assisting Governor Greitens’ administration with their transition, I will be leaving the Missouri Department in the coming days with my last day slated for February 6, 2017, eight years to the day since my appointment by then-Governor Jay Nixon as the 47th Missouri Director of Insurance, Financial Institutions & Professional Registration.

Thank you for your support during my time with the Missouri Department. I appreciate the opportunity that I have had to learn from you and be a part of the tremendous, U.S. system of state-based insurance regulation. We are fortunate to have an extraordinary industry along with a talented group of appointed and elected commissioners, career state regulators and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners staff.

I am confident our paths will cross again….

Originally in February 1 MOScout.