Login | Subscribe

Huff Leaving

Missouri Insurance Director John M. Huff says he’s outta here next week…

After assisting Governor Greitens’ administration with their transition, I will be leaving the Missouri Department in the coming days with my last day slated for February 6, 2017, eight years to the day since my appointment by then-Governor Jay Nixon as the 47th Missouri Director of Insurance, Financial Institutions & Professional Registration.

Thank you for your support during my time with the Missouri Department.  I appreciate the opportunity that I have had to learn from you and be a part of the tremendous, U.S. system of state-based insurance regulation.  We are fortunate to have an extraordinary industry along with a talented group of appointed and elected commissioners, career state regulators and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners staff.

I am confident our paths will cross again….

 

Originally in February 1 MOScout.

 

About MOScout

Missouri Scout is a private news service covering state politics. Subscribers receive Daily Updates every morning full of rumors, gossip, insights and analysis. Lobbyists, donors, activists and elected officials all start their day with MOScout.

Archives