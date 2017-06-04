Incentives Not a Dirty Word

Post-Dispatch reports on a fresh batch of $6 million of incentives for new jobs in Missouri. See it here. It’s “$2.1 million for 3M to expand in Springfield, adding 90 jobs; $2 million for DST to expand in Kansas City, adding 415 jobs; $1.7 million for Envision to expand in St. Louis County, adding 132 jobs; [and] $500,000 for Blue Buffalo to expand in Joplin, adding 46 jobs.”

What It Means

Together with the recent special session for the Rone bill, it shows that the Greitens administration is taking a largely conventional approach – similar to his predecessors – of pursuing specific opportunities. It’s not as some had imagined: a free-market approach to eliminate most incentives and lower the overall tax burden.

This hints that the governor’s commission on tax credits might not be deep-sixing incentives as much as consolidating them, and bringing them into a more ordered process. Of course: we’ll see…

Originally in May 31 MOScout.