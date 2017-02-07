It looks like Pro Petition is hiring ($1.50/signature) for a Missouri marijuana initiative petition. See it here.

Meanwhile Sen. David Sater has sponsored a bill – SB389 – which would prohibit petition circulators from being paid per signature. It would also require them to be registered voters in the state of Missouri. One MOScout source says that the bill may have the support of the Farm Bureau – giving it some juice. But another theory is that with Republicans controlling both the legislature and the governor’s office, there’s fresh interest in making IPs more difficult – as it’s now the only path remaining for progressive policy changes.

Originally in February 2 MOScout.