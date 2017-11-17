KRCG’s got it… under Single Feasible Source Purchase, the Department of Conservation says that KRCG-TV is the only one that can get the eyeballs they need. Wonder how other stations feel about that? “KRCG-TV is the single source for this particular partnership since KRCG-TV morning and evening news achieves the highest ratings in the area in households and key adult demographics (age 25-54), which is the key demographic that the Department of Conservation is trying to reach with its Discover Nature series… Contract Period: November 1, 2017 through October 31, 2018….”