Lesson from KS Tax Cuts

All tax cuts are not created equal. Some can spur economic activity. Others – like the Kansas cuts – are “picking winners and losers,” and spur non-productive activity: businesses reclassifying themselves so they can qualify for a cut.

Pull Quote : In the case of Brownback’s overhaul, pass-through income has been completely exempt from taxation. In 2012, the state had projected that about 200,000 pass-through entities would take advantage of the exemption. In fact, about 330,000 ostensible small businesses profited from the rule. That data suggests the reform encouraged tens of thousands of Kansans to claim their wages and salaries as income from a business rather than from employment.

That avoidance has contributed to repeated budget deficits, forcing state policymakers to take emergency measures, exhausting the state’s reserves and diverting money dedicated to maintaining highways to keep the state’s government operating.

Originally in February 24 MOScout.