Lincoln Days: Rumors 2018

Lots of talk about who should challenge Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill. David Wasinger was aggressively meeting with people and Congresswoman Ann Wagner was looking like a senate candidate in waiting. However the name that was being discussed Friday was that mega donor David Humphreys was considering running for the senate. Many speculate that seeing WI Senator Ron Johnson and Betsy DeVos confirmed as Education Secretary piqued his interest.

Other names… Attorney General Josh Hawley was not saying he would not run for the Senate when people encouraged him; some are looking to Sen. Mike Kehoe to run; and Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer’s name has been added to the mix – as well as Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler. According to one Dem watching the situation, Hartzler would be McCaskill’s preferred opponent.

