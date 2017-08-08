Ludlum Leaving

Jay Ludlum, the Acting-Director of the MO HealthNet Division, is leaving. It’s said he’s headed to North Carolina.

This further thins the leadership ranks in that division.

Currently Valerie Huhn, Director of the Division of Developmental Disabilities at the Department of Mental Health, is serving as a Consultant to the Missouri Department of Social Services, MO HealthNet Division.

Meanwhile Dr. Mike Nietzel, Deputy Director, Department of Mental Health, has been serving as Acting-Director of the Division of Developmental Disabilities in Huhn’s absence.

