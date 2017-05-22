Luetkemeyer for Senate 34

A new committee has been formed by Anton Luetkemeyer to run for Senate 34 where Sen. Rob Schaaf is termed.

MOScouters were quick to explain to me that “Anton Luetkemeyer” is Tony Luetkemeyer, cousin of Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer, and husband of Greitens’ general counsel Lucinda Luetkemeyer. One also mused that “given how close Lucinda is to Todd Graves, Tony will most likely will be the nominee…” Rep. Nick Marshall has said he’s running for the seat.

