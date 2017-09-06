Martin for House

David Martin announces his run for House 23 (vacated by Rep. Randy Dunn) See the website here. “David is not a career politician. He’s a first term Republican committeeman for the 15th ward of Jackson County. David is a father and truck driver that’s concerned about his district’s crime rate, parental rights and individual liberties. David is an advocate for marijuana decriminalization since prohibition laws are driving consumers to source product from dealers selling other more dangerous substances, making it a gateway drug…”

Originally in August 31 MOScout.