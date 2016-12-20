McCaskill Hearts MCADSV

The Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence got a pleasant holiday surprise on Wednesday: U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill sent a personal $10,000 check to the statewide organization, which helped nearly 50,000 women and children last year. McCaskill, a leader in Washington against human sex trafficking, has been a strong supporter of the work of the coalition dating to her days as a state representative and Jackson County prosecuting attorney. The MCADSV Board of Directors was told of McCaskill’s unrestricted gift during its year-end meeting in Jefferson City on Wednesday. McCaskill sought no attention for the gift, but the MCADSV board publicly noted the senator’s personal generosity with a thank-you letter.

Originally in December 15 MOScout