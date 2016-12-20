Login | Subscribe

McCaskill Hearts MCADSV

The Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence got a pleasant holiday surprise on Wednesday: U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill sent a personal $10,000 check to the statewide organization, which helped nearly 50,000 women and children last year. McCaskill, a leader in Washington against human sex trafficking, has been a strong supporter of the work of the coalition dating to her days as a state representative and Jackson County prosecuting attorney. The MCADSV Board of Directors was told of McCaskill’s unrestricted gift during its year-end meeting in Jefferson City on Wednesday. McCaskill sought no attention for the gift, but the MCADSV board publicly noted the senator’s personal generosity with a thank-you letter.

 

Originally in December 15 MOScout

About MOScout

Missouri Scout is a private news service covering state politics. Subscribers receive Daily Updates every morning full of rumors, gossip, insights and analysis. Lobbyists, donors, activists and elected officials all start their day with MOScout.

